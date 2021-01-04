MacBook Pro gets $150 price cut in epic Apple shopping event

The MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are among the best laptops to buy — and among the priciest. Thankfully, Best Buy is ushering in 2021 with a sitewide Apple shopping event that takes $150 off Apple's stylish notebooks.

As part of the sale, you can get the 256GB base model MacBook Pro for just $1,099.99. Normally, this notebook retails for $1,249.99 so that's $150 in savings. It's one of the best prices we've seen for this laptop and one of the best MacBook deals of 2021 so far.

If you can afford to splurge, Best Buy also offers the 512GB model MacBook Pro for $1,299.99 ($150 off).

MacBook deals at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air 13" 2020: $150 off @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the MacBook Air notebooks starting from $749. The base model MacBook Air packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This deal ends Thursday, December 10.View Deal

Ideal for power-users, the MacBook Pro is one of Apple's most powerful notebooks.

The MacBook Pro in this deal packs a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, 1.4-GHz 8th Gen Intel Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD

In our MacBook Pro 2020 review, we praised its elegant design and exceptional SSD speeds. We also like its solid performance and gave it a rating of 4 out of 5 stars. On our Laptop Mag Battery Test, the MacBook Pro endured 10 hours and 21 minutes. That's longer than the 9:05 premium laptop average.

Design-wise, the 2020 MacBook Pro looks identical to its predecessor. It sports the same all-aluminum build, evoking the elegant, familiar appeal of a MacBook. Just about the only physical difference is that Apple replaced that problematic Butterfly keyboard with a Magic Keyboard.

At 3.1 pounds and 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches in dimensions, the new MacBook Pro is heavier than competitors like the HP Spectre x360 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches) and Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches).

There's no telling how long Best Buy's Apple shopping event will last, so don't hesitate too long!