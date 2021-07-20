MacBook Pro 2021 models may add this game-changing webcam upgrade

A new leak about the hotly anticipated 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, rumored to hit store shelves in the near future, tells us that Apple may have been listening to our protests about the laptop industry's less-than-impressive webcams.

As laptop reviewers, it's rare to come across a decent webcam. Most capture photos with visual noise, poor sharpness and clarity, and they fail to reproduce punchy colors, but now it seems Apple wants to buck that trend. The Cupertino-based tech giant will reportedly outfit upcoming MacBooks with 1080p webcams (via Apple Insider).

Next MacBooks rumored to add 1080p webcams

The laptop industry often neglects webcams to invest in more significant components, which leaves consumers with passé 720p webcams that output mediocre picture quality.

MacBook Pro (Image credit: Future)

On top of that, as bezels get slimmer and thinner, implementing a high-quality webcam is becoming more challenging for OEMs. However, as a result of the pandemic, more students and employees are using videoconferencing platforms to learn and work remotely. As such, having a decent webcam is becoming more of a priority for customers. Now it's time for laptop companies to face the music: we want better webcams.

According to Twitter leaker @Dylandkt, Apple heard us loud and clear. The FaceTime cameras on the next MacBooks will reportedly get a much-needed 1080p upgrade.

I know a lot people are referencing Linus's video (which is a great video by the way) but it's good to note that the upcoming MacBook Pro will actually be getting an updated improved 1080p webcam for the next model and so will the entire Mac lineup.July 10, 2021 See more

According to Apple Insider, Apple's next set of Mac releases will be the revamped 14-inch MacBook Pro and a 16-inch MacBook Pro, citing a June 9 supply-chain report that estimates the models will arrive in Q3 of 2021.

Dylandkt also recently revealed that the upcoming colorful MacBook Air will feature the M2 chip. As usual, take this rumor with a grain of salt. Dylandkt accurately predicted that the iPad Pro will sport an M1 chip, but his track record is too brief to determine reliability.