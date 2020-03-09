MacBook Air price crashes to $849 in Best Buy sale

The MacBook Air is one of the best Apple laptops to buy. And today's MacBook Air sale at Best Buy lets you score the latest version for its lowest price yet.

In a rare deal, you can get the latest MacBook Air on sale for $849.99 at Best Buy. Traditionally priced at $1,099.99, that's $250 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Apple laptop. Even better, Best Buy is bundling this deal with one year of AppleTV+ for free.

Not only is this one of the best laptop deals available today, it's also one of the best MacBook deals we've seen all year.

Apple MacBook Air 13" (128GB): was $1,099 now $849 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Air is the perfect Mac for most users, offering ample power for everything from work to streaming. Amazon has the Core i5/8GB/128GB SSD model on sale for $849. That's $250 off and the best cheap MacBook Air deal we've seen for this configuration.View Deal

In our Apple MacBook Air 2019 review, we liked its crisp, high-resolution Retina display and strong audio. While it only has two Thunderbolt 3 ports onboard, we gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars.

As its name implies, Apple's MacBook Air is one of the lightest ultrabooks you can get. At 2.8 pounds, the 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air is on par with competing travel laptops, like the Dell XPS 13 (2.7 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 (2.8 pounds). It's just a little lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (3 pounds).

The notebook in this deal features a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina Display, a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage.

In terms of performance, the Apple MacBook Air's 8th-gen Intel Y-series chip and 8GB of RAM is suitable for day-to-day school or work computing. In one test, we saw no stutter as we multitasked in Chrome. The Air was able to juggle 12 browser tabs, a 1080p video on YouTube, Giphy, Google Forms, Google Docs, Slack, Things and Bear text editor without so much as a stutter.

As for ports, the MacBook Air packs two Thunderbolt 3 ports on its left side, one of which you'll use to charge the notebook. Also on board is a built-in headphone jack to listen to music or podcasts using a wired pair of headphones or speakers.

This rare MacBook Air deal is only good while supplies last, so be sure to grab one now while you still can.