M1 MacBook Air deal knocks $200 off M2 MacBook Air's predecessor

Now that Apple's M2 MacBook Air and M2 MacBook Pro are unveiled, price cuts on existing M1 MacBooks are inevitable. The 2022 M2 MacBook Air is due to arrive in July — prices start at $1,199.

However, if you want to buy a MacBook sooner than later, the 2020 MacBook Air is now on sale for a stellar price. Amazon currently offers the 512GB model M1 MacBook Air for $1,049 (opens in new tab). When it first came out, it sold for $1,249, so that's $200 in savings. This is the M1 MacBook Air's lowest price ever and one of the best MacBook deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 MacBook Air 512GB: was $1,249 now $1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon takes $200 off the 512GB M1 MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air with M1 review (opens in new tab), we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

In one test, the laptop's Apple M1 chip scoffed when we loaded 25 tabs on Google Chrome, four of which played YouTube videos while another pair streamed Twitch. We then ran the same tasks on the Safari browser and it all loaded instantly.

With a weight of 2.8 pounds and measuring 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the M1 MacBook Air is just as portable as competing 13-inch laptops. It on par with the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds) and 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds). For your connectivity needs, the MacBook Air affords you two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack.

As with all MacBook deals, this one will likely go by fast, so be sure to grab it while you can.