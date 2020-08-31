Lenovo's new Legion Slim 7i is one of the lightest RTX laptops ever

The new Lenovo Legion Slim 7i features a super-thin chassis that can be packed with a 10th Gen Core i9 CPU and an RTX 2060 GPU.

It's slated to launch sometime in October 2020 and start at $1,329. Here's everything we know so far about the system.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i specs

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i can be outfitted with either an Intel Core i5-10300H, Core i7-10750H, Core i7-10870H, Core i7-10875H or Core i9-10980HK CPU and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, GTX 1660 Ti or RTX 2060 GPU.

You'll also get the choice between 8GB, 16GB or 32GB of RAM, and even choose between the RAM speed of 2933MHz or 3200MHz. And for the SSD, it'll come in either a 512GB, 1TB or 2TB SSD. Seeing a 2TB SSD is a nice touch for a thin gaming laptop.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i design and ports

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i comes in at 14 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches and weighs just 4 pounds. It's donning the usual slate grey design over an aluminum chassis. The way the backside blends with the chassis definitely looks much nicer than the detached look it had before.

As far as ports go, this machine is equipped with two Thunderbolt 3, two USB Type-A ports, an SD Card slot and a headphone jack. Unfortunately, there wasn't enough room for an RJ45 Ethernet port or a Mini DisplayPort, but one of the Thunderbolt 3 ports could be used to connect a hub.

It also comes with some neat security features like a privacy shutter for the webcam and a fingerprint reader.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i display

Lenovo is offering three different displays with the Legion Slim 7i. The base model comes with a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, 60Hz panel that covers 100% sRGB and emits 300 nits of brightness. That's pretty solid for a base panel.

Meanwhile, the next step up converts that to a 144Hz panel with up to a 5ms response time. If you want to go all out, there's a 4K, 60Hz panel that covers 100% Adobe RGB and emits 600 nits of brightness. That's pretty wild, and probably expensive as hell.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i battery life

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i is outfitted with a 71WHr battery, which Lenovo claims can last up to 7.75 hours, which actually isn't too bad if that's accurate. We've seen some incredible battery life numbers from laptops like the Asus Zephyrus G14 and the Acer Nitro 5, so it seems reasonable.

Outlook

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i seems like a promising gaming laptop, especially if its long battery life and 4K display can live up to Lenovo's claims. I'm also interested to see how this laptop looks and feels, especially since it's designed to be incredibly portable and thin.

Stay tuned for our full review of this product and many more Lenovo laptops coming down the pipe.