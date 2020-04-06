Lenovo Yoga C940 now $350 off in spring clearance laptop sale

Lenovo's Spring Savings sale continues this week with discounts on its Yoga C900-series laptops. For a limited time, you can save big on one of Lenovo's best 2-in-1 laptops.

As part of the sale, you can get the excellent Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 for $1,359.99 via coupon code, "SNEAKPEEK10". Normally $1,709.99, that's $350 in savings and one of the best prices we've seen for this convertible laptop.

It's one of the best laptop deals available right now.

Lenovo Yoga C940 15": was $1,709 now $1,359 @ Lenovo

The Yoga C940 2-in-1 packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p display, Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 12GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU. This Editor's Choice machine is one of the best 2-in-1s to buy. Get it now for $350 off via coupon "SNEAKPEEK10".View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C930: up to $780 off @ Lenovo

The Yoga C930 has a slim, lightweight premium design and delivers strong performance. Save up to $780 via coupon code, "YOGA4U." This deal ends April 12. View Deal

The Lenovo Yoga C940 is one of the best laptops you can buy. It's a refinement of last year's Yoga C930, which is also on sale starting at $1,049($550 off) via coupon code, "YOGA4U".

This Yoga C940 on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 12GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory.

In our Lenovo Yoga C940 review, we loved its slim premium design and vivid display. We gave it our Editor's Choice award for its fast performance and long battery life.

Weighing in at 3 pounds, the Yoga C940 is heavier than the 13.3-inch HP Spectre x360 13 (2.7 pounds) and the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds).

As for performance, the Yoga C940 notched a score of 18,709 on the Geekbench 4.3 overall performance test. It beats the premium laptop average of 16,314. In terms of real world usage, the laptop took whatever we threw its way. Even with 20 open Google Chrome tabs open — four of which were playing 1080p YouTube videos — and our machine never stuttered.

In terms of connectivity, the Yoga C940 packs two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-A port and a headphone/mic jack combo.

So if you want a versatile 2-in-1 laptop for your day-to-day task, you can't go wrong with the Yoga C940 15. Lenovo's coupon code expires April 12.