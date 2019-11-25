Lenovo Yoga C930 deal: 4K model now $500 off for Black Friday

Black Friday has already produced some incredible deals but a $500 discount on Lenovo's excellent Yoga C930 is near the top of the list. Best Buy is selling a Yoga C930 for just $1,149, down from its original price of $1,649.

This isn't a lower-tier model, either. The Yoga C930 on sale has a 4K display, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Yoga C930 (4K, Core i7): was $1,649 now $1,149

One of the best 2-in-1 laptops of 2019, the Yoga C930 has a gorgeous display, a slim aluminum chassis and a soundbar hinge that pumps out luscious audio.View Deal

In our Yoga C930 review, we praised the 2-in-1 laptop for its innovative design highlighted by a hinge that doubles as a soundbar speaker. We were also impressed by the laptop's speedy performance, stylish looks and impressive portability.

Separating the Yoga C930 from other convertible laptops are a number of unique features, including a webcam cover and built-in stylus garage (the stylus comes included). We also found that the Yoga C930 lasted a long time on a charge, although you should expect the same 10 hours of battery life on this 4K model.

Lenovo recently launched the Yoga C940 but you won't find such steep discounts on the newer model.

We'd be surprised if this $500 discount lasted for very long, so don't hold off on this Yoga C930 deal if you're in the market for a premium 2-in-1 laptop.

For other great tech deals, see our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals pages.