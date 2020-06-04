Lenovo Yoga C740 with latest 10th Gen CPU now just $649

When it comes to today's best 2-in-1 laptops, Lenovo's Yoga series is the cream of the crop. Right now, you can scoop up one of these versatile convertibles for an incredibly low price.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Lenovo Yoga C740 on sale for $649.99. This laptop usually retails for $800, so that's $150 in savings. It's also $170 cheaper than Lenovo's direct price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this model.

This is one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

It features a 14-inch, 1080p display, a 1.6-GHz Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Its 360 degree flip-and-fold design can go from PC to tablet, tent or stand mode in a cinch.

In our Lenovo Yoga C740 review, we were impressed by its slim, versatile design and battery life, which endured 10 hours and 18 minutes in our test. We also liked its built-in security features and gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its solid overall performance.

Sporting a sleek and attractive design, the Yoga C740 has a smooth, sandblasted aluminum chassis.

At 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.7 inches and 3.1 pounds, the Yoga C740 is slightly heavier and larger than the HP Spectre x360 13 (2.7 pounds, 12.1.14 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches).

The Yoga C740 packs enough hardware to handle daily activities like emails, YouTube streaming, document creating and editing, as well as other creative tasks. In one test, we edited short videos which rendered those smoothly within an acceptable time frame.

Port-wise, you get a USB 3.1 Type-A Gen 1 port and two USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 ports. For peace of mind, it has a fingerprint scanner that works with Windows Hello so you can lock and unlock the laptop with the tip of your finger.

Lenovo engineers also added a physical webcam shutter button to protect you from unauthorized viewing.

Yoga laptops tend to sell out fast so be sure to grab one while you still can.