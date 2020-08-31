Lenovo Labor Day sale takes $350 off Yoga C940 14

The Lenovo Yoga C940 is one of our favorite 2-in-1 laptops. If you're looking for a powerful, convertible notebook, this early Labor Day deal is for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Yoga C940 14 for $899 via Lenovo coupon, "YOGADAYS". This laptop was formerly $1,249, so that's $350 off and the lowest price we've seen for this configuration.

This is one of the best laptop deals you can get this week.

Lenovo Yoga C940 14: was $1,249 now $899 @ Lenovo

The Yoga C940 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. This particular notebook packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 1.1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This Editor's Choice laptop is now $350 off. View Deal

Lenovo's Yoga C940 14 is one of the best laptops to get if you're looking for a versatile and portable PC.

As we note in our Lenovo Yoga C940 review , we loved its slim design, and vivid display. It got our Editor's Choice award for its speedy performance and 11-hour long battery life.

In terms of design, the Yoga C940 is one premium-looking machine. It features a slender, aluminum chassis and an innovative hinge that doubles as a soundbar.

Weighing in at 3 pounds and measuring 0.6 inches thick, the Yoga C940 14 is lighter than its predecessor, the Yoga C930 (3.1 pounds, 0.6 inches). Contenders like the HP Spectre x360 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.6 inches) and Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 0.5 inches) are heavier.

As for ports, the Yoga C940 14 is equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 ports , a USB Type-A port , and a headphone/mic combo jack.

Lenovo's coupon is valid until September 6.