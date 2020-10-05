Lenovo deal takes $456 off the ThinkPad X13 business laptop

Simply put, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 is the Dell XPS 13 of business laptops. Lenovo's semi-annual sale is now slashing hundreds off the AMD CPU version of this machine.

As part of the sale, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 AMD Laptop for $683 via coupon, "THINKSALE". Usually, this model retails for $1,139, so that's roughly $456 in savings. Although it's currently on back order, you can get it now for this excellent price.

It's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this season ahead of Prime Day.

Right now, you can save $456 on the base model ThinkPad X13 AMD laptop via coupon, "THINKSALE". It packs a 13.3-inch (1366 x 768) display, a 2.5-GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4450U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

Lenovo's ThinkPad X13 aims to be one of the industry's best 13-inch laptops.

This premium, portable PC is a solid alternative to the Dell XPS 13. It packs a 13.3-inch (1366 x 768) display, a 2.5-GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4450U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

In our ThinkPad X13 review, we praised its durable chassis, best-in-class keyboard and ample port selection. We also found its outstanding performance impressive and gave it a 4 out of 5 star overall rating.

Design-wise, the ThinkPad X13 laptop retains the familiar design of Lenovo's existing ThinkPad machines. The chassis is predominantly black with red trim on the touchpad buttons and rubber pointing stick. More importantly, it's built to rugged military-grade specs to withstand extreme environments. If you're working from home, you can enjoy your morning coffee worry free thanks to its spill-resistant keyboard.

Measuring 12.3 x 8.6 x 0.7-inches and weighing 2.8 pounds, the ThinkPad X13 is thicker and heavier than the 14-inch Asus ExpertBook B9450 (0.6 inches, 2.2 pounds) and less portable than the Apple MacBook Air (0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds).

For your security needs, the ThinkPad X13's integrated privacy filter limits viewing angles. This means others around you won't be able to peek at your sensitive documents.

So if you're looking for a powerful, secure and affordable business laptop, you can't go wrong with the Lenovo ThinkPad X13.