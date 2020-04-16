Latest macOS update can extend your battery's life

You don’t build the perfect laptop in a day. No, it’s an exercise in small tweaks taken over time. Apple’s making one of those tweaks right now. A new update to macOS Catalina 10.15.5 launches battery health management, a behind-the-scenes feature designed to extend the life of your MacBook’s battery.

With battery health management enabled, the software examines a number of variables including battery temperature and charging history and uses that info to estimate the remaining battery life. From there, the software determines how much charge is sent to the MacBook which can potentially extend the overall life of the battery. It’s a useful tool as your MacBook gets older as batteries tend not to hold their charge after a few years.

Battery health management works with laptops that have two Thunderbolt 3 ports. So that means that MacBook Air 2018 and MacBook Pro 2016 owners can take advantage of this nifty feature that could potentially extend the lifespan of their laptops.

If you’re looking to give the feature a try, it’s currently available in Catalina 10.15.5 public beta.

Overall, we’re a fan of any technology that can potentially extend the life of our laptops –– especially, when it comes as a free update.