iPhone 13 drop test results shatters expectations — is it truly durable?

The iPhone 13 drop test results are in, thanks to Allstate Protection Plans' (APP) smash-filled experiment. Apple never said that its latest flagship phone is shatterproof, but it did reiterate that it's packed with the world's toughest smartphone glass: the Ceramic Shield display.

We covered APP's iPhone 12 drop test last year, and the company concluded that it's the most durable smartphone they've evaluated to date. This year, APP is kicking its breakability analysis up a notch by adding a new element: drop testing the iPhone 13 with a case.

Apple released new MagSafe-supported silicone and leather cases for the iPhone 13 series, and APP tested both. Not only was APP able to determine the iPhone 13's drop performance with this experiment, but it also was able to conclude which MagSafe case offered the best protection.

iPhone 13 drop test results

APP tested the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro. For each phone, the company evaluated its breakability by dropping it face down and back down. Let's start with the face down test, which consisted of two drops at six feet.

iPhone 13 (no case) face-down drop test

iPhone 13 drop test (Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

The iPhone 13 survived the first face-down drop test, but not the second. The only wounds it suffered were cracked corners and scuffed metal.

iPhone 13 (with case) face-down drop test

iPhone 13 (Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

You'd think that the iPhone 13 equipped with a silicone case would fare better than one without protection, but you'd be wrong. Similar to the uncased iPhone 13, the cased iPhone 13 endured the first face-down drop test, but suffered damage after the second. Spider-web like cracks besmirched the screen, and surprisingly, the breakage appears to be much worse than the uncased iPhone.

iPhone 13 Pro (no case) face-down drop test

iPhone 13 Pro drop test (Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

The iPhone 13 Pro fared worse than the standard iPhone 13 model; it was damaged after the first drop. Perhaps this is due to the Pro model's weight. It's slightly heavier (7 ounces) than the iPhone 13 (6 ounces). The damage the iPhone 13 Pro suffered included a cracked screen, raised glass and scuffed metal.

iPhone 13 Pro (with case) face-down drop test

iPhone 13 Pro drop test (Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

Yikes! Despite being enveloped inside a leather MagSafe case, the iPhone 13 Pro looked like a shattered mess after the drop test. It didn't survive the first drop test and ended up with an unsightly cracked screen and raised glass.

Next, we'll dive into APP's back-down drop test, which consists of three drops at six feet.

iPhone 13 (no case) back-down drop test

iPhone 13 Pro drop test (Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

The iPhone 13 survived two out of the three drops, which isn't half bad. A cracked camera and cracked corners blemished the device.

iPhone 13 (with case) back-down drop test

iPhone 13 drop test (Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

Equipped with a silicone case, the iPhone 13 fared slightly better than its uncased counterpart. It, too, survived two out of three drops, but it walked away with less damage (only a cracked camera).

iPhone 13 Pro (no case) back-down drop test

iPhone 13 Pro drop test (Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

The iPhone 13 Pro got knocked out cold after the first drop. It suffered cracks, shattered cameras and loose glass.

iPhone 13 Pro (with case) back-down drop test

iPhone 13 pro drop test (Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

Out of all the drop tests APP performed during its breakability experiment, the cased iPhone 13 Pro did the best. Packed inside a MagSafe leather case, the iPhone 13 Pro survived all three drops and walked away unscathed.

APP's drop-test results revealed that the MagSafe leather case is better than the silicone case for protecting your iPhone 13, particularly for back-down drops. However, it's not infallible. If you drop your cased iPhone 13 face down, there's a chance it may suffer even more damage than if it were uncased.