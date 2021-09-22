iOS 15: How to share screen on FaceTime — the answer may disappoint you

How to share your screen via FaceTime on iOS 15

"How to share screen on iOS 15" is a Google search query that is exploding in popularity, especially as iPhone users catch wind of the new, spectacular FaceTime features the new update offers. With iOS 15, Apple introduced spatial audio and portrait mode for FaceTime; the latter lets users blur their background if their room is too messy or unappealing.

But there's one new iOS 15 feature in particular that most people can't wait to explore: SharePlay. This perk lets FaceTime users watch TV shows and films from any streaming service in sync. You can also listen to songs together with Apple Music.

However, if you've been finagling with your FaceTime app to figure out how to get the SharePlay feature, you'll realize that you don't have the option to share your screen.

Can you share screen on iOS 15 via FaceTime?

As of this writing, SharePlay is one of the hotly anticipated features missing from iOS 15. Apple announced that SharePlay has been delayed "until later this fall." According to Mashable, SharePlay is now live on the iOS 15.1 beta release, but only developers can access it.

"We’re thrilled with the high level of enthusiasm we’ve seen from the developer community for SharePlay, and we can’t wait to bring it to users so that they can experience your apps with their friends and family in a whole new way," Apple said in a statement.

Apple hasn't yet spilled the beans on when iOS 15.1 will officially roll out to the general public, but SharePlay's appearance in the beta platform means that it's only a matter of time before the feature is widely available.

Other delayed iOS 15 perks include Find My support for the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, and Apple's in-app events feature.

Once SharePlay becomes available to the public, we'll be sure to update this page with an easy-to-follow guide on how to share your screen on iOS 15 via FaceTime.