iOS 14.5 beta 2 adds 200 new emojis — the black headphones get an AirPods Max-inspired upgrade

iOS 14.5 is the gift that keeps on giving. As we reported last week, a beta update allowed users to change Siri's default music player and offered new ways to unlock one's iPhone via Apple Watch. Now the iOS 14.5 beta 2 is here, serving up a whole new platter of goodies.

The iOS 14.5 beta 2 added changes to the Shortcut app, novel swipe gestures for the Apple Music app, and 200 brand-spankin' new emojis — including a swanky AirPods Max-esque design upgrade for the outdated black headphones emoji (via 9to5Mac).

iOS 14.5 beta 2 adds surprising changes for the iPhone

The Apple community is jumping up and down in excitement over the new iOS 14.5 beta 2 update, which offers a wealth of generous changes to the Shortcut app. The Cupertino-based tech giant has added a "Take a Screenshot" action to the Shortcut app, which lets users take screenshots with a simple tap.

Here's an example of automated screenshot capture done by Shortcuts in iOS 14.5 beta 2 combined with my Apple Frames shortcut. Couldn't be any easier now. 😍 pic.twitter.com/cW1PqGwXPDFebruary 16, 2021

Users can save the screenshot to their photo library, change its resolution, send it to another app, and do many other actions the Shortcut app offers. iOS 14.5 beta 2 also added the "Orientation Lock" action to the Shortcut app, allowing users to quickly toggle auto-rotation on and off. You can also lock and unlock the orientation for specific apps.

Another Shortcut app action iPhone users can enjoy is "Voice and Data mode," which switches the default network between 5G, 5G Auto, 4G or 3G, depending on your iPhone model. 9to5Mac pointed out that this shortcut could be particularly useful for automating network changes at a specific time of day or location.

If your iPhone's current catalog of emojis doesn't satisfy your expressive way of texting, you'll be happy to know that iOS 14.5 beta 2 added 200 new emojis. Apple is finally upgrading those ancient-looking black headphones into a swankier, more modern design.

In iOS 14.5 beta 2, the 🎧 Headphone emoji now displays as AirPods Max pic.twitter.com/cGkn3ir0G9February 16, 2021

Speaking of headphones, here's another change audiophiles will love: iOS 14.5 beta 2 now offers new swipe gestures for the Apple Music app, allowing users to rapidly add songs to their queue. There are also new pop-up menus for other controls. As mentioned, the previous update added support for third-party music platforms for Siri, but thanks to iOS 14.5 beta 2, this update will be expanded to the HomePod and HomePod mini.

iOS 14.5 beta 2 is now available for developers; it is expected to roll out to public beta users later this week.