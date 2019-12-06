Trending

Hurry! Best Buy is taking up to $300 off the MacBook Air and iPad Pro

By

The sale is valid through Sunday

Apple MacBook Air
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Just when you thought the laptops deals were over, Best Buy is back for more. The retailer — which is one of our favorite go-to stores for Apple discounts — is taking up to $300 off select Apple gear. The sale includes Mac laptops ($200 off), iPad Pros ($200 off), and the 2017 MacBook Air ($300 off). 

Although we saw slightly cheaper prices during Thanksgiving — these are still excellent deals which shouldn't be ignored. Plus, most — if not all — of last week's deals have expired. So these are the best Apple deals you'll find online right now. 

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro: was $799 now $649 @ Best Buy
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro is a powerhouse with the horsepower to smoke some of today's budget laptops. Best Buy has it on sale for $649.99, which is an all-time price low for Apple's epic tablet. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air: was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy
The 2019 MacBook Air hit an all-time price low of $799 on Cyber Monday. Although this deal is $100 higher, it's still an amazing steal. The 256GB model is also on sale for $1,099 (which is an all-time price low and the model we'd recommend). View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (128GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
The 13-inch MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable — and stylish — chassis. Best Buy is taking up to $250 off all 13-inch MacBook Pros with prices starting at $1,199.

View Deal

MacBook Air 13 (2017): was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy
Armed with a Core i5 processor and a fast 128GB, the 2017 MacBook Air is still a very capable system despite its age. It's great for students or cash-strapped Mac fans. This offer is for My Best Buy members only. (Membership is free; you must sign into your account to see the $699 price).View Deal

Apple Gift Card: Buy one, get 25% off another @ Best Buy
One of the best stocking stuffers you can give, at Best Buy when you buy one Apple App Store gift card, you'll get 25% off a second one. The deal is valid on all gift card amounts ranging from $15 to $100.View Deal

  • Adidas: Up to 50% off select apparel
  • Alienware: Up to $550 off Alienware gaming desktops and laptops
  • Amazon: 12 Days of Deals
  • Ancestry: Up to 40% off w/ DNA kits from $59
  • B&H Photo: Up to $500 off Canon, Nikon, and more
  • Backcountry: Up to 50% off sitewide
  • Best Buy: Shop Cyber Week now 
  • Boost Mobile: Up to 60% off all phones
  • Case-Mate: 40% off sitewide via coupon "SALE40"
  • Casper: 20% off mattresses at Amazon
  • Chewy: Up to 60% off pet food and toys; BOGO select items
  • Dell: Save up to 40% on XPS, monitors, desktops
  • Expedia: $200 off flights today only  
  • Harry & David: Up  to 50% off gift baskets 
  • HP: Up to 65% off Envy, Spectre, and more laptops
  • Hydro Flask: 25% off via coupon "XMASEVE19"
  • Lenovo: Up to 56% off ThinkPads 
  • Lowe's: Up to 60% off DeWalt, Dyson, Honeywell, GE, more
  • Microsoft: $500 off Surface Book 2
  • Mixbook.com: 55% off sitewide via "CYBER19"
  • MyHeritage: DNA kits now $39 each
  • Newegg: Sales on components, graphics cards, SSDs 
  • Nike: 25% off select styles via coupon "CYBER" 
  • Otterbox: 25% off + free shipping
  • Purple: Up to $400 off Purple mattresses   
  • REI: Cyber Week sale 50% off sitewide
  • Rosetta Stone: BOGO subscription sale 
  • Sears: Up to 40% off appliances 
  • Sling: Free Amazon Fire TV Stick
  • Sonos: Up to $100 off select Sonos speakers
  • Tire Rack: Free $70 Mastercard when you purchase four Michelin tires
  • Verizon FiOS: Free $100 Visa card and Disney Plus w/ Internet + Custom TV
  • Verizon: Free phone and 50% off activation fee when purchased online 
  • Walmart: Best deals you can get now 
  • Xfinity: $150 Prepaid Visa card with Internet + TV bundles 