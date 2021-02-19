HP Spectre x360 now $300 off in epic 2-in-1 laptop deal

When it comes to the best premium, flexible laptops out there, few come close to the HP Spectre x360. This is a powerful, sleek device and a great alternative to the Dell XPS 13.

Now with a deep $300 price cut, it’s even better. For a limited time, pick one up at Best Buy for only $1,399.99.

HP Spectre X360 deal

HP Spectre x360 13-inch laptop: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 @ Best Buy

This configuration of the HP Spectre x360 comes with serious power, to capably handle even the more processor-intensive workloads, along with the 360-degree hinge and a gorgeous 3k x 2k touch screen for a vivid tablet experience. Under the hood, there’s a 11th Gen Intel Core i7 on the Evo Platform, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

If you’re on the lookout for a 2-in-1 that doesn’t compromise on pure laptop performance, this is up there as one of the best premium convertibles. You can see that in our HP Spectre x360 review .

Up top, there is a beautifully vivid 13.5-inch OLED touch panel with a 3:2 aspect ratio and crystal clear 3000 x 2000-pixel resolution, 400 nits of brightness and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It's perfect for creative pro work or a deep, immersive binging experience paired with the Bang & Olufsen speakers.

Powering all of this screen is a beasty 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU with integrated Iris Xe graphics, which is clocked at a speedy base of 4.7GHz. For multitasking; you have 16GB DDR4 RAM and your apps load fast on the 1TB M.2 SSD.