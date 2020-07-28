HP Envy x360 15 drops to $699 in back-to- school laptop deal

HP's Envy laptops are renowned for their great performance and style. In fact, two HP machines made our best laptops pick of 2020 list. That said, this HP back-to-school laptop deal is way too good to miss.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the HP Envy x360 on sale for $699.99. Traditionally, this 2-in-1 laptop is priced at $850, so that's $150 in savings.

It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this convertible and one the best laptop deals you can get right now.

HP Envy x360 15.6" 2-in-1: was $849 now $699 @ Best Buy

You can save $150 on the excellent HP Envy x360 2-in-1 at Best Buy. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p touch display, 1-GHz 10th-Gen Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Although we didn't review the exact model, this HP Envy x360 on sale features some decent specs.

It packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p touch display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

For your listening enjoyment, HP outfitted the Envy x360 laptop with Bang & Olufsen speakers. In the past, HP laptops with B&O speakers have generally impressed us by filling medium-sized conference rooms with great sound.

As for connectivity, the Envy x360 has two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. There's also a USB Type-C port (non-charging) and SD card reader on board.

In a nutshell, the HP Envy x360 fits the bill if you want a powerful 2-in-1 to zip through your day-to-day tasks.