Hot! Lenovo Legion Y540 with RTX 2060 is just $949 in wild Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals are pouring in like a sad mailman carrying one too many packages for his poor body to handle, but if you want to help this man, you need to embrace your Norman Reedus by picking up the Lenovo Legion Y540 for $350 off.

Right now, you can pick up the Lenovo Legion Y540 with an RTX 2060 GPU for just $949 at Walmart.

The Lenovo Legion Y540 is one of the best budget gaming laptops you can buy. This model comes with an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 15.6-inch, 144Hz, 1920 x 1080 display.

We tested the model before this one. In our Lenovo Legion Y740 (15-inch) review, I stated that the Lenovo Legion Y740 (15-inch) offers strong performance and a gorgeous 144Hz display, but its battery life isn't great.

You're likely going to get a solid gaming laptop, but it might come at the cost of you being plugged in all the time. That's a given if you're gaming, but if you're doing any other work, then you'll still need to lug a charger around due to its 2:16 battery life.

