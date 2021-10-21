Harmful Squid Game malware on Android infects phones with malicious ads

With Netflix's hit survival drama Squid Game being the streaming service's most popular series, threat actors are taking advantage of the show's acclaim by hiding malware in themed Android apps.



Available on the Google Play Store, the malicious app named "Squid Game Wallpaper 4k HD" was tricking unsuspecting users into downloading a sneaky Android trojan known as Joker that could infect smartphones and devices with "malicious ad-fraud and/or unwanted SMS subscription actions," according to security researchers.

Squid Game themed Android Joker1) downloads and executes native lib2) native lib downloads and executes apk payloadRunning this app on device might result in malicious ad-fraud and/or unwanted SMS subscription actionshttps://t.co/PTDtPlUkBy pic.twitter.com/AFs8gkEuabOctober 19, 2021 See more

Spotted by cybersecurity analysts Re-ind and ESET malware researcher Lukas Stefanko on Twitter (via CyberNews), the app has been downloaded at least 5,000 times via the Google Play Store.



According to Forbes, the app has now been taken down, but Stefano states that there are still more than 200 Squid Game-themed apps. Since the trending Netflix series does not have an official app, threat actors can use this to their advantage on the Play Store.

(Image credit: Twitter / Lukas Stefanko)

Despite Google Play Protect, Android apps can be a huge cybersecurity risk. Recently, cybersecurity researchers discovered that Google's security software detected only 31% of spyware threats on Android devices, failing to recognize 20 out of 29 malicious apps in a recent security application test.



Earlier this year, cybersecurity researchers discovered 13 Android apps that potentially left over 100 million smartphone users and developers vulnerable to malicious attacks due to their private data being exposed.



It's always a good idea to stay away from unofficial apps on any device. If you're looking for added protection, check out the best VPN services around.