GTA 5 will be free on PC today: How to get it

Rockstar has apparently decided that it's made enough money on GTA 5, and will now be offering it for free on PC, according to a now-deleted Epic Games Store tweet.

Epic Games Store tweeted out that Grand Theft Auto 5 would be free to download on PC from May 14 at 8am PT/11am ET to May 21. The tweet has since been deleted.

How to get GTA 5 on PC for free

Tweet ad is deleted, so here you go pic.twitter.com/3oja0C3418May 14, 2020

To score GTA 5 on PC for free, you'll have to create an Epic Games account and download the Epic Games Store launcher from the Epic Games website.

Once you're in the launcher, simply scroll to the 'Free Games' area of the store after 11am ET today and you should be able to get GTA 5 for free -- at least until May 21.

If you're wondering about the system requirements, it's likely going to be the same as the Steam version of the game, so you'll need at least an Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600, 4GB of RAM, an Nvidia 9800GT or AMD 4870 GPU and 72GB of storage. However, the recommended specs are a Core i5 CPU, a GTX 660 GPU and 8GB of RAM.

While the story mode of GTA 5 will be completely free and playable, keep in mind that GTA Online might be a little hard to break into. This is a friendly reminder that you either have to spend hundreds of dollars to have fun in GTA Online or religiously commit yourself to playing it every day and offer up your firstborn child to the gods to actually progress. And don't even get me started about the loading screens. Have fun!