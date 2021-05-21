Google Chrome is crashing for multiple Windows 10 users — here's how to fix it

Google's latest Chrome browser update reportedly has a bug that causes major problems for Windows 10, resulting in the browser closing completely and extensions randomly crashing.



According to Windows Latest, the latest Chrome 90 update has a bug that's crashing Google's browser for Windows 10 users. Fortunately, the issue does not appear to be affecting those who use macOS or Linux.

One of Laptop Mag's writers started experiencing the issue on Wednesday, May 20, when several notifications appeared saying all the browser's extensions had crashed. Along with this, blank pages appeared when going to any website (as shown below).

(Image credit: Future)

Other Chrome users have been experiencing similar issues, with extensions, settings pages, and tabs crashing completely. Users have also experienced the Chrome browser reusing to launch altogether.

How to fix Google Chrome on Windows 10

For those who have been experiencing the same issues, which was first flagged yesterday on Google forums and Reddit, there's no need to jump over to Microsoft Edge just yet.



As noted, one of the easiest solutions is to uninstall Google Chrome via the Windows 10 "Control Panel" and reinstall it again. Alternatively, you can also find %LOCALAPPDATA%\Google\Chrome\UserData file through "File Explore," backup any data stored, rename the “User Data” folder to something else, and then try to relaunch Chrome. But we recommend waiting until Google comes out with a patch.



Users can also try to navigate to the same %LOCALAPPDATA%\Google\Chrome\UserData file and delete the “Local State” file after backing up.



Google is currently aware of the issues, so if you don't want to go through the hassle you can just wait it out. In fact, as noted by our writer, the bug seems to be fixed on the beta builds of Google Chrome.