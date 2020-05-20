Gigabyte's excellent Aero 15 OLED 4K gaming laptop gets $400 price cut

The Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED 4K gaming laptop is perfect for hardcore gamers and creatives alike. Thanks to this rare laptop deal, you can score big savings on our favorite premium machine.

For a limited time, the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED 4K Gaming Laptop is on sale for $2,099 at Adorama. Traditionally $2,499, that's $400 off and just $5 shy of it's all time low price. It's also $100 cheaper than Gigabyte's direct price and one of today's best gaming deals.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED: was $2,499 now $2,099 @ Adorama

This Gigabyte Aero packs 15.6-inch, 3840 x 2160 AMOLED display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, an Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory. Great for gamers and creators alike, this beast of machine is now $400 off. View Deal

The Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED rig is one of the best gaming laptops you can get.

It packs a 15.6-inch 3840 x 2160 AMOLED display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, an Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory. For optimal performance, the Aero 15 OLED employs Microsoft's Azure AI which adjusts CPU and GPU power distribution based on what game is running.

In our Gigabyte Aero 15 review, we liked its sleek aluminum design and gorgeous 4K OLED display. We gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award for its solid overall performance and graphics.

For a gaming laptop, the Aero 15 OLED is slim and light. At 4.9 pounds and 14 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches, its weight and dimensions are on par with the Alienware m15 OLED (4.8 pounds, 14.9 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches), Razer Blade 15 (4.7 pounds, 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches), and Lenovo Legion Y740 (5 pounds, 14.2 x 10.5 x 0.9 inches).

The Aero 15's bright and colorful 15.6-inch, 3840 x 2160 Samsung AMOLED panel eliminates the need for a companion gaming monitor. While playing Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the neon sign for La Casa Mexicana was incredibly vibrant. Even the darkest corners of the jungle were fleshed out with visible leaves and branches.

In real world tests, the Aero 15's Intel Core i7-9750H chip and 16GB of RAM hardware took just about everything we threw its way. It never slowed down even with 40 open Google Chrome tabs with five 1080p YouTube videos and Shadow of the Tomb Raider running simultaneously.

The Aero 15 is an excellent choice if you're serious about wanting to own the best gaming laptop on the planet.