Get $230 off the latest Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 with 11th Gen Intel CPU

Convertible laptops are cool, but they are also incredibly useful. Dell’s latest Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is a testament to that with plenty of power under the hood and flexible capability.

What makes a 2-in-1 laptop even cooler? A deep price cut. Right now, the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 with an 11th Gen Intel CPU is just $779.99, which is a deep $230 price cut.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 deal

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1: was $1,099.99 now $779.99 @ Dell

This convertible provides peak flexibility for any way you want to work or play. Expect a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen display, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 12GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. View Deal

The 11th Gen Intel CPU-powered Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is great to look at, which bucks the trend of the generic design that you normally see across the Inspiron line.

Open it up and you’ll find a gorgeous 14-inch WVA LED-backlit touch display, attached to a 360-degree hinge to use as a laptop or tablet, which is visually unrestricted thanks to the minimal bezels.

Pop the hood and you’ll find an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor along with Iris Xe integrated graphics. Multitasking is handled by 12GB DDR4 RAM and a super-fast 512GB NVMe SSD keeps things moving along at a zippy pace.

So, if you’ve been looking for a powerful 2-in-1, this is one of the best deals available today.