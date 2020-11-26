Game on! Razer Raiju PC and smartphone controller is a Black Friday steal at just $74.99

As we prepare for the deluge of Black Friday deals coming our way, some retailers are stealing a march on the competition, and Razer is one of them, slashing its prices on certain products, including the Razer Raiju Mobile controller for just $74.99 (reduced from $149.99) .

Working with either Android phones or a PC, the Razer Raiju Mobile's build quality is on the same level as Microsoft's Xbox Elite controller, and you can customize and tweak the button layout and input sensitivity to your own liking. It also allows you to have two phones simultaneously paired to the controller.

Razer Raiju Mobile controller: was $149.99 now $74.99

Working with either Android phones or a PC, the Razer Raiju Mobile’s build quality is on the same level as Microsoft's Xbox Elite controller. And you can either place your Android phone in the controller’s holding mechanism, which comes with metal reinforcement, or connect it directly to your PC (Windows 7 and higher).

You can either place your Android phone in the controller’s holding mechanism, which comes with metal reinforcement, and is adjustable up to 60 degrees, or you can connect it directly to your PC (with support for Windows 7 and higher).

This deal was originally placed across a number of sites, including Walmart, which has now sold out. But, thankfully, the controller is still available on the official Razer site, with the price being slashed from $149.99 to just $74.99 .

Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best mobile tech.