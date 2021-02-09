Forza Horizon 4 is racing to Steam — here's when it'll be available

Vroom, vroom! Forza Horizon 4 is speeding into the hands of Steam gamers for the first time. This isn't Forza Horizon 4's first PC rodeo, of course — the popular racing game can also be acquired via the Xbox app and Game Pass, but it's another avenue for PC gamers to get their hands on the game.

Microsoft has mentioned in the past that its strategy isn't to be stingy with its games and coerce customers to purchase its consoles and streaming platforms via exclusives. Au contraire, it wants to give consumers a taste of what it has to offer by being more accessible to other gamers.

Forza 4 Horizon is coming to Steam next month

According to a Microsoft blog post, Forza Horizon 4 is coming to Steam on March 9 — the listing is already live on Valve's distribution platform. The Redmond-based tech giant didn't announce a price for the Steam version of Forza Horizon 4, but we assume that it'll match the current pricing on the Xbox app: $59.99 for the Standard Edition and $99.99 for the Ultimate Edition.

Forza Horizon 4 features cross-play compatibility, so you can compete against your friends on Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One and other devices thanks to xCloud streaming. Steam users can also snag DLC content for the game, including Lego Speed Champions and Fortune Island. Car packs will be available, too. The Best of Bond Car Pack may catch your eye; it allows you to drive some of 007's snazziest vehicles.

Microsoft also plans to release a Hot Wheels Legends Car Pack in the near future.

The Redmond-based tech giant's strategy to support competing PC-game platforms has worked in its favor. Xbox titles such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, Sea of Thieves and Halo: Master Chief Collection are on Steam, and they're frequently on the list of top sellers.