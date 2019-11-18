Forget Black Friday: The excellent HP Envy 13 is now just $499

Black Friday is days away but Microsoft is already offering what could be the best laptop deal of the year.

Microsoft is selling the HP Envy 13 for just $499 after a $350 discount. This specific model has a 1080p display along with a Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

HP Envy 13 (1080p, Core i5): was $849 now $499

Our favorite laptop for college students, the HP Envy 13 is perfect for anyone who wants a premium, portable laptop without breaking the bank. We thought the Envy 13 was an excellent deal when it sold for $849. At $499, it's a must buy.View Deal

What makes this such a great deal isn't just the heavy discount, but that the Envy 13 is one of the best laptops of the year. In fact, we gave it a 4.5-star rating and named it the best laptop for college students.

The laptop sports a slim aluminum chassis, packs fast performance and the FHD model (the one on sale) lasts for 11+ hours on a charge. On top of that, the base model's 1080p display is better than those you find on more expensive laptops and the Envy 13's triple-speaker setup pumps out loud and clean sound.

The Envy 13 was one of the best-valued laptops when it launched at $849. Now, at $499, it's a no-brainer for anyone who needs an ultraportable 13-inch laptop for browsing the web, watching videos or getting work done during travel.

We'd typically advise you to wait until Black Friday to buy a new laptop, but this deal is too good to ignore. If you want a top-notch laptop at a super-low price, buy the HP Envy 13 from Microsoft before it sells out.