Early Black Friday laptop deal: Save up to $400 on Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1

The Lenovo Yoga C940 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can own — and it can cost a pretty penny too. Thankfully, this Best Buy Black Friday deal takes hundreds off our favorite convertible machine.

Best Buy currently has the Lenovo Yoga C940 on sale for $999.99. Normally, you'd expect to shell out $1,299.99 for this versatile laptop, so that's $300 in savings. Microsoft offers this same deal. It's the lowest price we've seen for this configuration and among the best Black Friday laptop deals available now.

Lenovo Yoga C940 deal

Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

One of the best laptops around sees a massive $400 discount. Like its predecessor, the Yoga C940 has a gorgeous design, along with bright, vivid display, fast performance, and long battery life. This model packs a 4K display, 1.3-GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

If you're looking for a flexible 14-inch laptop, the Lenovo Yoga C940 14 is a solid choice.

The Yoga C940 14 in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.3-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

In our Lenovo Yoga C940 14 review, we praised its slim, premium design and fast performance. We gave the Lenovo Yoga C940 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our hard to get Editor's Choice award co-sign. The Yoga C940 we tested with 4K display, Core i7-1065G7 and 16GB RAM is also on sale at Best Buy for $1,199 ( $400 off).

Build-wise, the Yoga C940 14 sports a premium-looking slim, aluminum chassis. Integrated into its design is an innovative hinge that doubles as a soundbar. This unique feature creates a surround-sound effect, eliminating the need for a Bluetooth speaker. In one test, the bass had a surprising depth and vocals were crisp.

At 3 pounds and a mere 0.6 inches thick, the Yoga C940 14 is lighter than its predecessor, the Yoga C930 (3.1 pounds, 0.6 inches) and competitors like the HP Spectre x360 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.6 inches) and Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 0.5 inches). For your connectivity needs, the Yoga C940 equips you with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a single USB Type-A port and a headphone/mic combo jack.

