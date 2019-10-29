Early Black Friday Deal: Surface Pro 7 Now $260 Off

We didn't expect Microsoft's new Surface Pro 7 to go on sale until the year's best Black Friday deals or best Cyber Monday deals rolled out, but Best Buy jumped the gun with a killer deal on this powerful tablet.

Just days after it started shipping, the Surface Pro 7 is already $260 off at Best Buy when paired with a standard black Type Cover keyboard. The sale applies to the base model — with a Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD — and brings its price down to $699.

How good of a deal is that? Well, Microsoft sells that same model for $749 without the keyboard. That means Best Buy is essentially giving you a free keyboard then taking $50 off this brand new tablet. This bundle would typically cost $959.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover: was $959 now $699

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is an excellent device for those who want a powerful tablet that can transform into a laptop. Fast performance, a gorgeous display and a premium chassis are just some of its best features. We also love the optional Type Cover keyboard, which is a joy to type on. View Deal

We recently reviewed the Surface Pro 7 and gave it a heaping of praise, although a few things left us disappointed. The laptop/tablet hybrid has the same premium design as its predecessor but now with a USB-C port. You also get faster performance from the Surface Pro 7 thanks to its 10th Gen Intel processors.

We weren't so thrilled about a dip in battery life from last year's model, but a bright display and super-comfortable keyboard make up for that fault.

We're not sure how long this deal will be around, so you might want to act fast before it disappears.