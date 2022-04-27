Drop + Sennheiser PC38X audiophile gaming headset falls to $139 in sitewide sale

Drop + Sennheiser PC38X is one of the best gaming headsets to buy. If you act fast you can pick it up for dollars off retail in Drop's 10-Year April Anniversary sale for audiophiles.

Right now, you can get the Drop + Sennheiser PC38X Gaming Headset for $139 directly from Drop. Typically, it retails for $169, so you're saving $30 with this deal.

Drop + Sennheiser PC38X Gaming Headset: was $169 now $139 @ Drop

For a limited time, save $30 on the Drop + Sennheiser PC38X Gaming Headset. This refresh of the gamer crowd-favorite PC37X is more comfortable, detailed, and stunning by design. This deal ends April 27 at 2:59 a.m. ET/11:59 p.m. PT.

The Drop + Sennheiser PC38X is the best gaming headset for gamers and audiophiles alike. It features an open back design, 10Hz - 30,000Hz frequency response, 28 Ω impedance and 109 dB level. Its noise-canceling microphone eliminates unwanted pops and hisses during game chat and video calls.

While we didn't test this headset, Sennheiser PC38X reviews average 4.5 out of 5-stars at Drop. Customers praise the headset's fatigue-free comfortable fit, amazing soundstage and mic quality.

The Drop + Sennheiser PC38X improves upon the previous-gen PC37X with improved comfort, detailed sound and stunning design. Boasting the same drivers found in the Sennheiser GSP 500 and 600 headsets, the PC38X offers higher fidelity sound. For broad compatibility, the PC38X ships with a 3.5-millimeter TRRS cable for mobile devices and consoles as well as a split cable for PCs.

If you're on the hunt for the best audiophile gaming headset, you can't go wrong with the Drop + Sennheiser PC38X.

Drop's sale ends April 27 at 2:59 a.m. ET/11:59 p.m. PT.