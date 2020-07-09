Dell XPS 13 Touch sees $350 price dip in Black Friday in July deal

The excellent Dell XPS 13 is our favorite everyday laptop. Thanks to Dell's current Black Friday in July deals, you can snag one for a fraction of the price.

For a limited time, the Core i7 model Dell XPS 13 Touch is on sale for $1,299.99 That's $350 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this configuration.

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop: was $1,649 now $1,299 @ Dell

The Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 is $350 off right now at Dell. It packs a 13.3-inch (3840 x 2160) InifinityEdge touch display, a 1.1 GHz Core i7-10710U 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Dell's XPS 13 is one of the laptop industry's smallest ultraportables . It's not only the best laptop to buy, it's also a formidable MacBook Air alternative.

The XPS 13 featured in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge touch display, a 1.1 GHz Core i7-10710U 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD

In our Dell XPS 13 2020 review , we loved its attractive, premium chassis and bezel-less InfinityEdge display. We rated it 5 out of 5-stars and gave it the Editor's Choice award for its powerful performance and excellent battery life.

Design-wise, the finely crafted XPS 13 is a stunner. The lid's stylish, anodized aluminum finish gives it a premium look that's cool to the touch.

With its powerful 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, this XPS 13 is sure to handle even the most demanding tasks seamlessly.

At 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6-inches and 2.8-pounds, the 2020 Dell XPS 13 is smaller than the 2019 model. It's lighter than both the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (2.9 pounds, 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches) and the MacBook Pro (13-inch 2019 with Touch Bar) (4.4 pounds, 12.8 x 8.9 x 1 inches).

By comparison, the HP Spectre x360 13 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches) is a tad lighter, but slightly thicker.

For peace of mind, the XPS 13 has an embedded fingerprint reader in the power button for easy login using Windows Hello. It's a nice, easy way to add an extra layer of security.

For your connectivity needs, the Dell XPS 13 features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a headset jack and a microSD slot.

In a nutshell, this Dell XPS 13 is the laptop to get if you're looking for a light, yet powerful 13-inch laptop.