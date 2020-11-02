Dell XPS 13 Touch gets $350 price cut in early Black Friday sale

Black Friday month is upon us and an early Dell Black Friday sale offers early discounts this week. For a limited time, save up to $200 on our favorite laptop, the excellent XPS 13.

As part of the sale, you can get the new Dell XPS 13 Touch with 11th-Gen Core i7 CPU for $1,199.99. This laptop normally retails for $1,399.99, so that's $200 in savings. It's one of the best prices we've seen for this configuration laptop. If you don't want to wait, it's one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals in town right now.

New Dell XPS 13 Touch: was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is best laptop to buy. This machine packs a 13.1-inch (1920 x 1200) InifinityEdge touch display, a 2.8-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

We rate the Dell XPS 13 as the best overall laptop to buy and this latest iteration is no exception. It's the perfect laptop for college students and work from home professionals.

If you want double the storage and RAM, Dell also offers the XPS 13 Touch with 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD for $1,299 ($350 pff).

The new XPS 13 in this deal packs a 13.1-inch (1920 x 1200) InifinityEdge touch display, a 2.8-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this exact configuration, in our Dell XPS 13 (2020) review, we loved its attractive, premium, bezel-less design. As we note in our recent Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review which has the same chip as the XPS 13 on sale, we were floored by its fast performance.

Like its predecessors, the XPS 13 features an embedded fingerprint reader in the power button for easy login using Windows Hello. For ports, the XPS 13 is equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD slot.

At 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.58-inches, the 2.7-pounds, the XPS 13 is thinner and lighter than the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (2.9 pounds, 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches) and MacBook Pro (13-inch 2019 with Touch Bar) (4.4 pounds, 12.8 x 8.9 x 1 inches).

Port-wise, the XPS 13 gives you the basics. You get two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a headphone/microphone combo jack. If you want more ports, we recommend a USB hub.