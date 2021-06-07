Dell XPS 13 drops to $750 with this limited-time coupon

The Dell XPS 13 is the best overall laptop to buy period. And this week, you can pick up our favorite laptop for a stellar price.

For a limited time, the Dell XPS 13 with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU can be yours for just $749.99 via coupon, "50OFF699". That's $150 off its normal price of $900 and the best price we've seen for this configuration. As far as laptop deals go, it's one of the best out there.

Dell XPS 13 deal

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $900 now $750 @ Dell

For a limited time, save $150 on the excellent Dell XPS 13 via coupon, "50OFF699." This laptop features a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD.View Deal

If you're looking for a capable laptop for work, school or casual use, you can't go wrong with the Dell XPS 13. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB solid-state drive.

As we note in our Dell XPS 13 review, we love its attractive, premium design and great performance. It also won us over with its springy, comfortable keyboard. We gave the Dell XPS 13 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

The review unit we tested had a Core i7-1165G7 CPU, which handled everything we threw its way without slowing down. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par, providing seamless multitasking and content streaming.

With a weight of 2.6 pounds and 0.6-inches thick, the Dell XPS 13 is more portable than its 13-inch laptop competitors. It's lighter than the MacBook Air M1 (2.8 pounds, 11.9 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches) and 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (2.9 pounds, 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the Dell XPS 13 supplies you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port — both with Power Delivery/DisplayPort. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack, microSD card slot, and wedge-shaped lock slot built-in.

Whether you want to surprise dad with a laptop for Father's Day or scoop one up for yourself, the Dell XPS 13 is a wise choice.