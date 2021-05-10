Dell XPS 13 deal takes $178 off our favorite laptop

The latest Dell XPS 13 is the best overall laptop money can buy. If you want to snag our favorite all-around notebook for a stellar price, this deal is for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 with Core i7 CPU for just $872 via coupon, "50OFF699". It normally retails for $1,050, so that's $178 off its normal price. It's this configuration XPS 13's lowest price yet and one of the best laptop deals out there.

Dell XPS 13 deal

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $1,050 now $872 @ Dell

Use Dell coupon, "50OFF699" to save $178 on the excellent Dell XPS 13. The model we recommend packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.8-GHz Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD. This deal ends May 13.View Deal

Dell's excellent XPS 13 Touch is a solid choice if you're looking for a fast and powerful laptop. The laptop in this has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.8-GHz Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB solid state drive.

In our Dell XPS 13 review, we loved its attractive, premium design and springy, comfortable keyboard. The laptop's overall solid and reliable performance blew us away. We gave the Dell XPS 13 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

The Dell XPS 13 review unit we tested had the same Core i7-1165G7 CPU as the laptop in this deal, coupled with 16GB of RAM. No matter what we threw its way during real-world testing, its performance never slowed down. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par with ample power for multitasking, content streaming, and light gaming.

The Dell XPS 13 supplies you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port — both with Power Delivery/DisplayPort. You also get a headphone/mic combo jack, microSD card slot, and a wedge-shaped lock slot.

At 2.8 pounds and 0.6-inches thick, the Dell XPS 13 is an ultraportable 13-inch laptop. It's on a par with the MacBook Air M1 (2.8 pounds, 11.9 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches) and 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds).

So if you need a laptop and can't afford to wait for Prime Day, the XPS 13 is a solid choice — especially at this price.

This deal ends May 13.