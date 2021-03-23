Get over £300 off the new Dell XPS 13 in huge Spring Sale

As Spring arrives in Britain and we all realise the sun was not just a figment of our imagination, retailers are rolling out some impressive sales. That includes Amazon’s big March bonanza and a huge list of savings over at Dell.
But, arguably the best Dell deal is this £337 saving on its latest and greatest XPS 13 — taking the price of this Editor’s Choice laptop down to £1,031.14.
Dell XPS 13 deal
New Dell XPS 13: was £1,368.99 now £1,031.14 @ Dell
This bobby dazzler of a deal gives you the brand spanking new XPS 13 with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, integrated Iris XE graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD — all crammed into a seriously stylish chassis with a gorgeous 13.4-inch FHD+ InfinityEdge display up top.View Deal
Need proof of how good it is? Read our Dell XPS 13 review, in which we gave it a full 5-star rating.
We are huge fans of its sleek and attractive CNC-machined aluminium frame, which springs to life thanks to the near bezel-free 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display at an FHD+ resolution.
Handling some of the more processor-intensive workloads out there requires some serious silicon, which this configuration delivers on with a cutting-edge 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU and integrated Iris XE graphics.
Multitasking is a cinch with 8GB DDR4 RAM and you can stuff this full of high-capacity files that load quickly on the 512GB NVMe SSD.
Plus, it doesn’t skimp on the essential I/O to get stuff done with two USB Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro SD card slot.
If you’re looking for something on the cheaper end, Dell’s Spring Sale has a lot of great savings including the new Inspiron 15 3000 for just £269, or even their G5 15 gaming laptop at a mere £773.