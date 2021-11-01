Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deals 2021: Today's best early sales

The best Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deals start now with the PC maker's sitewide holiday sale. Dell's Black Friday sale offers the lowest prices of the year on the excellent Dell XPS 13 laptop.

With its premium, portable design, stunning display and powerful performance, the Dell XPS 13 is the best overall laptop.

Early Black Friday deals are now upon us and it's not too early to pick up our favorite Dell laptop for less. This week, save big on the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 13 Touch and Dell XPS 13 2-in-1.

In our Dell XPS 13 review, it won us over with its attractive, premium chassis and springy, comfortable keyboard. We were also impressed by its solid and reliable performance and gave it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

No matter what we threw its way during real-world testing, its performance never slowed down.

Connectivity-wise, the Dell XPS 13 supplies you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port — both with Power Delivery/DisplayPort. You also get a headphone/mic combo jack, microSD card slot, and a wedge-shaped lock slot.

If you're holiday shopping for a laptop for yourself or someone else, you can't go wrong with the Dell XPS 13.

Black Friday 2021 is approaching and we expect to see fantastic deals on today's best tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals roundup for the best holiday discounts.

Best Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deals

Image Dell XPS 13 Touch: was $1,399 now $1,077 @ Dell

One of the best Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deals takes $322 on the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop. The configuration we recommend has a 13.3- inch 1080p touch screen, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

Image Dell XPS 13 Laptop Deals: from $881 @ Dell

Dell is currently slashing prices on various configuration laptops. Save on the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 13 Touch and Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop. Prices start from $881 for the Evo platform 11th Gen Intel Core i5-charged model.

Image Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,719 now $1,391 @ Amazon

This Dell Black Friday deal knocks $328 off the excellent Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. This laptop packs a vibrant 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Plus graphics, and 512GB SSD.