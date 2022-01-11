Dell Vostro 7510 laptop with RTX 3050 GPU hits new price low of $1,299

Dell's Vostro 7510 RTX 3050 laptop for business is equally suitable for gaming. Currently, Dell is slashing up to 45% off its laptops for the new year and offers this powerful PC for a stellar price.

As part of the sale, you can get the Dell Vostro 7510 for $1,299. Now $1,128 off its usual price of $2,427, this Dell laptop has never been cheaper.

Dell Vostro 7510 Laptop: was $2,427 now $1,299 @ Dell Dell Vostro 7510 Laptop: was $2,427 now $1,299 @ Dell

Save a generous $1,128 on the powerful Dell Vostro 7510 RTX 3050 laptop. It packs military grade durability and powerful performance into a premium and stylish chassis. This laptop on sale sports a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) matte display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU handle graphics.

Dell's Vostro laptops provide superior security and advanced video conferencing. It has a high quality HD webcam with privacy shutter with TPM 2.0 data protection. Professionally tuned Waves MaxxAudio audio with echo cancellation and ambient noise blocking ensure crystal clear video conference calls.

The laptop on sale has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) matte display with 300 nits of brightness. Under the hood is a 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics, and a 1TB SSD.

Although we didn't test this laptop, like its sibling, the Dell XPS 15, the Vostro 7510 marries sleek design with solid performance. Its smooth aluminum finish gives off a premium, stylish look of its own.

Dell Mobile Connect's seamless wireless device pairing is one of the highlights of Dell Vostro laptops. This makes it easy to transfer files between your PC and Android or iPhone without fussing with cables.

For your connectivity needs, the Dell Vostro 7510 has a ThunderBolt 4 port with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and an HDMI 2.0 port. There's also an SD card slot, headphone jack and DC-in port on board.

With a weight of 4.1 pounds and measuring 14.0 x 9.0 x 0.7-inches, the Dell Vostro 7510 is more portable than most 15-inch laptops. It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 OLED (4.5-pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches) Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (4.2 pounds, 14.0 x 9.6 x 0.8 inches). As a matter of fact, it's even than Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro (4.3 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches).

Now $1,128 off, the Dell Vostro 7510 is a solid choice if you're looking for a sub-$1,300 RTX 30 series laptop.