Dell Vostro 14 5490 gets $535 price cut in sitewide sale

Dell is celebrating the unofficial start of summer with jaw-dropping laptop deals this week. The PC manufacturer is slashing hundreds off its Vostro 14 laptop in an extended Memorial Day sale.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell Vostro 14 5490 for just $749 via coupon, "Sum649LT". Normally, this laptop is priced at $1,284, so that's a whopping $535 in savings.

This is one of the best Dell deals you can get right now.

Dell Vosto 14 5490: was $1,284 now $749 @ Dell

For a limited time, you can save $535 on the Dell Vostro 14 5490 via coupon, "Sum649LT". It packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, GeForce MX250 graphics, and a 256GB SSD.

View Deal

The Vostro 14 5490 is among Dell's family of business laptops .

The laptop on sale packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, GeForce MX250 graphics, and a 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't review this model, similar Dell laptops like the XPS 13 offer a great balance of sleek design and performance.

One of the highlights of the Vostro 14 5490 is Dell Mobile Connect 's seamless laptop/smartphone pairing. This makes it easy to transfer files between your PC and Android or iPhone without cumbersome cables.

The Dell Vostro 15 5490 provides business pros with the advanced security features they demand. Trusted Platform Module 2.0 provides better protection from external software attacks than an antivirus app can. And for password-free access, the Vostro 15's fingerprint reader enables Windows Hello one-touch login.

The Dell Vostro 14 5490 sports a compact and durable aluminum build. At 3.3 pounds and 12.7 x 9.0 x 0.7-inches, the Vostro 15 is slightly heavier and larger than XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6-inches) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (2.9 pounds, 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches). It's lighter and slimmer than the MacBook Pro (13-inch 2019 with Touch Bar) (4.4 pounds, 12.8 x 8.9 x 1 inches).

The Dell Vostro 14 5490 has two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a USB 2.0 port and an HDMI port. There's also a MicroSD slot, headphone/micro combo jack, Ethernet RJ-45, and wedge-shaped lock slot on board.

If you're looking for an affordable business PC with ample security features, the Vostro 14 5490 is a smart choice, especially at this price.