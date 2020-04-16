Dell Latitude now $699 in cheap business laptop deal

The 2019 Dell Latitude 3400 packs connectivity and management features into a compact frame. And for a limited time, you can get this versatile business laptop for just under $700.

Currently, the Dell Latitude 3400 is on sale for $699 at Dell. Usually priced at $1,164, that's $465 off and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this laptop.

If you're looking for a budget work from home machine, it's one of the best laptop deals you can get.

The Dell Latitude 3400 on sale features a 14-inch (1366 x 768) anti-glare display, a i3-8145U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't review this exact laptop, in our review of its sibling, the 14-inch Dell Latitude 7490, we were impressed by its vivid display, comfy keyboard and solid performance.

At 3.7 pounds and 0.7-inches thick, the Dell Latitude 3400 is similar in size to the HP EliteBook 1040 G4 (3.4 pounds, 0.6 inches).

Port-wise, the Latitude 3400 has a nice selection of connections to accommodate just about every peripheral. It includes an RJ45, HDMI, USB Type-C port and 2 x USB 3.1 ports. Also on board are a VGA port, headphone jack and optional fingerprint reader.

Overall, the Latitude 3400 is a great choice if you want a cheap business laptop with lots of ports and security features.

If you have more room in your budget and want more horsepower and storage, Dell also has the 500GB model Latitude 3400 with Core i7 CPU on sale for $1,039 ($445 off).