Dell G5 15 gaming laptop falls to just under $700 for Father's Day

One of today's best Dell deals takes hundreds off the Dell G5 15 gaming laptop. Just in time for Father's Day, you can snag one for dad or yourself at an incredibly low price.

Right now, you can get the Dell G5 15 with RTX 1660 Ti GPU for $699.99 directly from Dell. Traditionally, it retails for $1,080, so that's a massive $340 discount. This is the lowest price yet for this configuration G5 15 gaming notebook. In fact, it's one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen so far this year.

Dell G5 15 deal

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,040 now $700 @ Dell

Dell manufactures some of the industry's best gaming laptops and the Dell G5 15 is no slouch. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, a 2.5-GHZ Core i5-10300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Rounding out its specs is an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of graphics memory.

While we didn't test this exact configuration we reviewed the Dell G5 15 SE and found it offers great performance for the price. Graphics-wise, we tested the GTX 1660 Ti GPU in our lab and it averaged 43 fps on the Rise of the Tomb Raider test (Very High, 1080p).

And when you're not gaming, the G5 15's 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM give you ample power for day-to-day multitasking. We've put laptops with this same hardware through real-world endurance tests without so much as a hiccup.

At 5.2 pounds, and 14.4 x 10 x 0.9-inches, the Dell G5 is on par with competing 15-inch gaming rigs. It's slightly heavier than the MSI Alpha 15 (5 pounds, 14 x 9.7 x 1 inches) and a touch lighter than the Lenovo Legion 5i (5.4 pounds and 14.3 x 10.2 x 0.9 inches).

If you're looking for an affordable gaming laptop that doesn't skimp on performance, you can't miss the Dell G5 15. Like most Dell deals, this one is likely to sell out fast, so don't hesitate too long.