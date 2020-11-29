Cyber Monday deal takes $70 off Netgear Nighthawk WiFi router

Today's best Netgear routers improve wireless streaming, downloading, and gaming on connected devices. This shocking post Black Friday - Cyber Monday weekend deal gives you the performance boost you need for an incredibly low price.

Currently, Walmart has the Netgear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 WiFi Router on sale for $99. When not on sale, this Netgear router would set you back $169, so that's $70 in savings. This is the lowest price we've seen for this WiFi router and $84 cheaper than Amazon's current price. This is one of the best Cyber Monday weekend deals you can get.

Netgear Nighthawk AX4 WiFi Router: was $199 now $99 @ Walmart

Currently $70 off this Cyber Monday weekend the Nighthawk is one of the best routers to buy. Boasting WiFi speeds of up to 600Mps and 4-streams, the Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 WiFi 6 router eliminates buffering due to demanding network usage. View Deal

Netgear WiFi routers are among the best home networking devices to buy.

If you have multiple devices like consoles, laptops, and tablets connected on your wireless network, the best WiFi router can give you a performance boost.

The Nighthawk AX4 AX300 supports ultra-fast speeds up to 600Mps with 2.4Gbps to boost overall WiFi performance. Meanwhile, the router's 4-WiFi streams increase bandwidth to combat network congestion. So if you want to say goodbye to buffering for good and enjoy smooth gaming and streaming on your home network, the Nighthawk AX4 is the Netgear router you want.

