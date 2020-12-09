Cheap laptop deal takes $200 off Asus VivoBook with Ryzen 7 CPU

The Asus VivoBook 17 is one of the most affordable laptops you can get. If you're in the market for an AMD Ryzen laptop under $1,000, this deal is for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Asus VivoBook 17 for $599.99 at Best Buy. That's $200 off its $800 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Asus laptop. In fact, it's one of the best cheap laptop deals we've spotted all year.

Now $200 off, the Asus VivoBook 17 is one of the most affordable laptops you can get. It packs a 17.3-inch (1600 x 900) display, 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Radeon Vega 10 graphics.

If you don't want to spend a small fortune on a 17-inch laptop, the Asus VivoBook 17 is one of the best laptops to buy.

The laptop in this deal features a 17.3-inch (1600 x 900) display, 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Radeon Vega 10 graphics. Performance-wise, the laptop's hardware get you more than enough power for day-to-day tasks, content streaming, and light gaming.

Although we didn't review this 17-inch display version, in our Asus VivoBook 15 review, we liked its handsome design, comfortable keyboard, and great audio. The laptop we tested had the same Ryzen 7 CPU and 12GB of RAM combo as the VivoBook 17 in this deal. In one test, we had 15 to 25 Google Chrome tabs open with a few of them running videos while editing documents and the VivoBook's performance remained solid.

At 5 pounds and 16.00 x 10.00 x 0.8 inches, the VivoBook 17 is lighter than the Dell XPS 17 (5.5 pounds, 14.7 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and the HP Envy 17t (6 pounds, 15.7 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the Asus VivoBook 17 comes with an array of ports. You get two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, USB 3.1 port, an HDMI port. The laptop also has a built-in microSD reader slot and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Great for creating docs, writing term papers, and streaming movies on Netflix, the Asus VivoBook 17 is suitable for work, school and everything in between.