CES 2021: Lenovo unveils a stunning blue laptop with an 11th Gen Intel CPU

Lenovo just unveiled an eye-catching head-turner for CES 2021: an updated NEC Lavie Pro Mobile laptop, boasting an 11th Gen Intel processor, Iris Xe graphics, 10 hours of battery life and a carbon-fiber lid.

The Lavie Pro Mobile also sports a show-stopping, stunning navy blue chassis that will stand out from the crowd. It's also ridiculously lightweight, weighing less than two pounds.

The Lavie Pro Mobile laptop will start at $1,699. Details on U.S. availability have not yet been revealed.

CES 2021: NEC Lavie Mobile Pro specs

At CES 2020, the Lavie Mobile Pro laptop caught our attention with its featherweight, attractive chassis. Lenovo teamed up with NEC to offer a super-slim, compact notebook, but to our dismay, the Mobile Pro laptop was outfitted with an 8th Gen Intel CPU. However, we understood that some concessions had to be made to maintain Lavie Mobile Pro's lightweight profile.

Now that CES 2021 is underway, the 13-inch Lavie Mobile Pro, boasting 0.6 inches of thinness, has returned with updated internals: an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and Iris Xe graphics. You can enjoy the Lavie Mobile Pro's compact footprint and portable design while still cranking up the productivity on a powerful device.

CES 2021: NEC Lavie Mobile Pro design

Although frequent travelers are becoming extinct in our pandemic-affected world, the Lavie Mobile Pro — boasting a chassis that weighs less than two pounds — still has an alluring selling point for work-from-home employees: easy movement from room-to-room with 0.6 inches of thinness. Lugging around the Lavie Mobile Pro will feel like a breeze as you sit in the kitchen to enjoy breakfast and a cup of coffee, and saunter into your office to dive deep into your work.

NEC Lavie Mobile Pro (Image credit: Future)

The updated Lavie Mobile Pro sports a stunning navy blue chassis, improved 1.5mm of key travel, 10 hours of battery life, and an optimized lift-up hinge that tilts your keyboard upward — ever-so-slightly — for optimized typing.

Similar to its predecessor, the Lavie Mobile Pro sports a carbon-fiber cover. Its chassis consists of next-gen materials that were used in space. It also has a bright, 13.3-inch screen, so you won't have to worry about squinting your eyes on a dim display.

NEC Lavie Mobile Pro (Image credit: Future)

Bottom line

Lenovo has always been a beast in the realm of ultraportable laptops built for high-powered productivity, and the Lavie Mobile Pro proves that the company is determined to continue its dominance in the business-notebook market.

The Lavie Mobile Pro could be an ultra-slim laptop that could dethrone portable rivals such as the Dell XPS 13 and the HP Elite Dragonfly, but I'll reserve judgment until the Lavie Mobile Pro arrives in our labs.