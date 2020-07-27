Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War seemingly outed by a bag of Doritos: What we know

Call of Duty fans have been lying in wait for an announcement of the next game in the franchise, but since it wasn't revealed in the makeshift E3 period of June and July, gamers are now clinging on to every rumor and leak.

The latest Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War leak confirms its ridiculously long name, which was outed by none other than a bag of Doritos offering promotional code for double EXP.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: The Doritos leak

These are the two Doritos Double XP promotional images that I was DM'd earlier from an anonymous source for Call of Duty 2020 Black Ops Cold War. I was too worried about copyright issues to post them earlier but since CharlieIntel shared them I (assume?) they're safe. pic.twitter.com/yvvjH7CvKUJuly 26, 2020

Apart from seemingly confirming the name as well as the setting of the new Call of Duty game, we can also surmise that the release date is sometime in October. According to the bag, the promo begins on October 5, 2020.

However, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's double EXP event started on October 1, 2019, but the game wasn't released until October 25. It's entirely possible that Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will launch at the end of October.

Despite that, the next Call of Duty game may very well be delayed beyond its normal release timeframe because of the coronavirus pandemic. And it doesn't help that October is only a couple of months away. If there were a new Call of Duty coming out later this year, we should've seen an announcement by now, right?

Our good ol' guess is that we might see the next Call of Duty game launch sometime in March, in primetime game-launching period for Q1. Stay tuned for more info from leaks and rumors.