Black Friday deals for streamers: Cheap Elgato gear, Blue Yeti mics, Logitech webcams and more

Black Friday season is upon us and now is the best time to pick up some awesome deals to upgrade your streaming setup.

Whether it’s a new capture card, webcam, USB microphone or powerful laptop, we’ve covered all the bases here and you can find big Black Friday savings of up to 50% off.

So, for anyone from a new-starter on Twitch to experienced streamers with established audiences, this list is for you. Here are the best Black Friday streaming gear deals.

Black Friday Streaming Deals: Capture Cards

Elgato HD60 S+: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon Elgato HD60 S+: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

Elgato HD60 S+ is one of the more affordable capture cards out there. It can not only capture 1080p footage at 60 fps but also 4K footage at 60 fps.

Elgato HD60 S: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon Elgato HD60 S: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon

Elgato HD60 S is the cheaper option between Elgato's capture cards, letting you capture only 1080p footage at 60 fps.

Black Friday Streaming Deals: Webcams

Logitech Brio: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon Logitech Brio: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

Whether you're streaming or queuing up for a business meeting, you want to look your best, and the Logitech Brio 4K Webcam will showcase your best features.

Razer Kiyo Pro: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon Razer Kiyo Pro: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

Razer Kiyo Pro is one of my favorite webcams, but at $200, it was way too expensive, but at $100? It's perfectly priced for a 1080p, 60fps, HDR webcam.

Black Friday Streaming Deals: Microphones

Blue Yeti Nano: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon Blue Yeti Nano: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

Blue has developed some of the best USB microphones around, so if you're looking for an affordable but solid option, the Blue Yeti Nano is your next best bet.

Razer Seiren X: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon Razer Seiren X: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

If you love Razer products, you can snag the Razer Seiren X, one of the company's premium microphones, for a $40 discount. It features a Supercardiod pick-up pattern.

Black Friday Streaming Deals: Laptops

MSI GP66 (3080): was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Newegg MSI GP66 (3080): was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Newegg

The cheapest way to get an RTX 3080 gaming laptop that we’ve seen so far. The MSI GP66 Leopard features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, the aforementioned RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, a 15.6-inch 240Hz display and, most impressively, a $500 price cut!

Alienware m15 3080: was $2,809 now $2,253 @ Dell Alienware m15 3080: was $2,809 now $2,253 @ Dell

To stream, you need plenty of power and Alienware delivers this with its monstrous m15 R4 with RTX 3080 GPU — packed in alongside a 10th Gen Intel COre i7 CPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.