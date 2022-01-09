The best Nintendo Switch games for kids are not only fun but also easy to understand and age appropriate. Kids as young as 3 years old know how to mash buttons on a game controller.

Game ratings help parents choose the best content for their children's safety while playing games. Age ratings are based on elements found in the game software and are visible on its packaging. Content descriptors indicate if a game contains cartoon or fantasy violence, comic mischief, crude humor, blood and gore, drug references or profanity.

Within the United States and Canada, games are rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB). If you're looking for Nintendo Switch games a 3 year old can play or Switch games for kids under 10, you'll want to stick with games rated E for everyone. Games rated E10+ recommended for ages 10 and older.

In European countries, Pan European Game Information (PEGI) breaks down game ratings by age. For example, games rated with 3 are for ages 3+ whereas 7+ is suitable for kids age 7 and up.

One of the best games for kids is Animal Crossing: New Horizons which is rated E for everyone. Rated PEGI 3 for children 3 and up, it's easy to understand, fun, educational and full of cute animal characters. In our Animal Crossing: New Horizon review, we loved its relaxing gameplay and refreshing new content. We also liked its positive moral lessons about kindness, hard work and dedication.

Although this game supports online multiplayer with a Nintendo Switch Online membership, interaction is limited. Kids can only play with existing Switch friends added by parents. The Nintendo Switch Console's parental controls app also lets parents limit interaction for all games.

So if you're the proud parent of a new Switch owner looking for the best kids games, we've got you covered. From a classic Pokemon remake to Big Brain Academy puzzle games, here are some of the best Nintendo Switch games for kids under 10.

Best Nintendo Switch games for kids

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Bundle: $59 @ Antonline Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Bundle: $59 @ Antonline

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond released is one of the best Nintendo Switch game for kids age 7 and up. This modern day remake of the 2006 Nintendo DS games is easy to understand and retains the original story. This bundle includes a Pokemon Brilliant Diamond game a 12-month family membership of Nintendo Switch Online (valued at $35). As an alternative, Antonline offers a similar bundle deal with Pokémon Shining Pearl.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is rated E and is suitable for kids 7 and up. The game takes place after events of The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. During his travels outside of Hyrule, Link finds himself shipwrecked on the mysterious Koholint island and learns that he must awaken the island's guardian to find his way home.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon Animal Crossing: New Horizons: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is rated E for everyone and has a PEGI rating of 3 for kids age 3 and up. It's easy to understand, fun, educational and has an abundance of cute characters. This social simulation game lets players customize their character, home, decorations, and the landscape itself. In our Animal Crossing: New Horizon review, we loved its relaxing gameplay and refreshing new content. We gave it an overall rating rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award thumbs up.

Mario Kart Deluxe 8: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart Mario Kart Deluxe 8: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a must buy Nintendo Switch game for kids. Race with friends or battle them in battle mode on a variety of battle courses. This best-selling Mario game is an absolute blast and is rated E for everyone. It' recommended for ages 3+.

Super Mario Bros. Deluxe U: was $59 now $43 @ GameStop Super Mario Bros. Deluxe U: was $59 now $43 @ GameStop

Super Mario Bros. Deluxe U is recommend for kids 7 and up. It has easy-to-use controls, adorable characters and delightful, colorful graphics. Kids can Join Mario, Luigi, and their gang of pals for single-player or multiplayer fun with Nintendo Switch Online support.

Paper Mario: The Origami King: was $59 now $31 @ Amazon Paper Mario: The Origami King: was $59 now $31 @ Amazon

Free Princess Peach’s castle from the clutches of King Olly in Paper Mario: The Origami King. This comedy-filled adventure lets you join Mario and his new pal, Olivia to battle evil Folded Soldiers. This game is recommended for kids age 7 and older.

My Friend Peppa Pig: was $40 now $25 @ Amazon My Friend Peppa Pig: was $40 now $25 @ Amazon

My Friend Peppa Pig is one of the best Nintendo Swtich Games for kids. This loveable little piggy loves games, dress up, and of course, jumping in muddy puddles. Players get to join Peppa on all her adventures, test their creativity and explore. This game is recommended for kids ages 3 and up.