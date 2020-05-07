Best Buy Mother's Day deals on MacBook Pro, AirPods, Surface Pro 7 and more!

Mother's Day is a few days away. If you still haven't decided what to give Mom this year, fear not.

Best Buy is running a Mother's Day sale that offers great deals on excellent Mother's Day gift ideas. Even better, the retailer is offering free next-day shipping, so Mom can open her gift on her special day.

If you're debating on giving Mom a laptop or a tablet this year, you can give her the best of both worlds with a 2-in-1 device. As part of the sale, you can get the Surface Pro 7 with a keyboard for $799. Typically priced at $929, that's $160 in savings and one of the best prices we've seen for this bundle.

For the full Surface Pro 7 experience, this configuration features a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) touch screen, 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Even better, it comes with a Type Cover keyboard.

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet to gift to Mom or keep yourself. The Fire HD is in stock and on sale for $109 at Best Buy.

As we note in our Surface Pro 7 review, this convertible laptop features a premium build and a bright and vivid 12.3-inch display. With its comfortable keyboard and fast overall performance, the Surface Pro 7 is a solid choice.

If you're on a smaller budget and on the hunt for a Mother's Day gift she'll love, you can't go wrong with Amazon's best-selling Fire HD 10 tablet. Currently sold out at Amazon, the Fire HD 10 is in stock at Best Buy for$109.99 ($40 off).

With its fantastic battery life, bright, crisp display and snappy performance, the Fire HD 10 is an Editor's Choice-awarded affordable 10-inch tablet.

So if you still haven't picked out Mom's gift yet, take advantage of Best Buy's Mother's Day sale with free next-day shipping now!

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $94 @ Best Buy

The water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite features a 6-inch, anti-glare display, a 5 LED front light and 8GB of storage. Now $35 off, it's one of the best e-reader deals you can get.

Canon Selphy CP1300 Wireless Compact Photo Printer: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Canon Selphy CP1300 wireless compact photo printer for the home. You can print with Apple AirPrint or from Facebook and Instagram with the free Canon Print app. Gift mom her own personal photo kiosk with this handy compact printer.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

These sweat-resistant earbuds are an excellent alternative to Apple's AirPods Pro. Unlike Apple's buds, the Powerbeats Pro offer an around-the-ear hook design for better stability.

Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $139 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the latest AirPods with Charging Case for $139. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.