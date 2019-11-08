Best Buy Black Friday: Asus GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop Now Just $579

Pre-Black Friday gaming laptop deals have been rolling out all week and that's good news for consumers with tight budgets. That's because now is the perfect time to snag yourself a cheap gaming laptop.

Best Buy, for example, has the Asus TUF FX505 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop on sale for $579.99. Traditionally, this laptop retails for $849.99, so that's a $270 markdown from its regular price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this gaming laptop and one the best best Black Friday deals right now.

Asus TUF FX505 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $849.99 now $579.99

The Asus FX505 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, a 2.4 GHz Core i5-9300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a GTX 1650 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. Get it now for an all time low price. View Deal

The Asus FX505 is one of the best gaming laptops you can get for an affordable price. It packs a 15.6-inch Full HD1080p display, 2.4GHz Core i5-9300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Doing all the heavy lifting for graphics is a GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

Although we didn't review this model, we reviewed its affordable sibling. In our Asus TUF FX504 review, we were impressed by its good gaming performance for the price, solid audio, and cooling system. Although we thought its battery life could be better, we rated it 3 out of 5 stars for its overall solid performance and sound.

In terms of design, the TUF FX505 GTX 1650 gaming laptop looks almost identical to the TUF FX504. It's exterior is made hard plastic, accented with faux-aluminum brushing. There's also a reflective Asus logo on its lid for a little razzle dazzle. The only difference is that the TUF FX505 doesn't have the red, angular lined patterned lid design.

At 4.9 pounds and is 14.2 x 10.3 x 1.1-inches in dimensions, the Asus TUF FX505 is thinner than other gaming laptops. By comparison, the Acer Nitro 5 Spin weighs 4.9 pounds and measures 15 x 10.2 x 0.7 inches.

Performance-wise, the TUF FX504's Core i5-8300H CPU scored 12,038 in Geekbench 4 performance tests. The TUF FX505 is configured with a new 9th gen Core i5-9300H CPU for more muscle.

Overall, the TUF FX505 GTX 1650 gaming laptop by Asus delivers ample power for even the most demanding workloads and games.

For more deals like this, be sure to bookmark our best Black Friday laptop deals and Cyber Monday deals pages.