Asus ZenBook Pro Duo now $860 off in spring clearance sale

Newegg is running a spring clearance sale that takes up to 50% off select laptops and peripherals.

As part of the sale, you can get the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo for $2,799. Traditionally priced at $3,659, that's $861 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop.

It's one of the best laptop deals we've seen all season.

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo is one of the best 4K laptops you can get -- and the only with dual 4K panels.

This ZenBook Pro Duo on sale packs a 15.6-inch, 3840 x 2160 display, a Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics.

In our Asus ZenBook Pro Duo review, we liked its two beautiful 4K touch displays and easy-to-use dual-screen functionality.

In terms of displays, the ZenBook Duo Pro's marrying of OLED and 4K is a match made in visual heaven. In real-world testing, we were impressed by the lavish hues and sharp details of the laptop's 15.6-inch touch panel.

The 14-inch ScreenPad is a visually stunning element that, when paired with the 4K OLED display above, makes for a captivating scene.

At 5.4 pounds and 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.9 inches, the Pro Duo is significantly heavier than the HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches), the Dell XPS 15 (4.5 pounds, 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5~0.7 inches) and the Apple MacBook Pro (4 pounds, 13.8 x 9.5 x 0.6 inches).

The ZenBook Pro Duo packs a Thunderbolt 3 port, HDMI 2.0, two USB Type-A 3.1 ports, and an audio jack.

The ZenBook Pro Duo is a solid choice if you want a dual-screen laptop that takes multitasking to new heights. Newegg's spring clearance sale ends on May 5.

Also on sale at Newegg right now

MSI Alpha 15 A3DD-004 Gaming Laptop: was $1,099 now $999 @ Newegg

This MSI Alpha 15 A3DD-004 gaming laptop packs a 15.6" (1920 x 1080) @ 144 Hz display with 3ms response time. Under the hood is a 2.3 GHz Ryzen 7 3750H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and RX 5500M GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory. This deal ends May 5.

View Deal

Dell P2418HT 24" Monitor: was $349 now $299 @ Newegg

You can save $50 on the Dell P2418HT 24-inch, 1080p monitor. It features an articulating stand and an anti-glare touch screen. Port-wise in includes: HDMI, VGA, DisplayPort Video Inputs, 2 x USB 3.0 Type A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A and a single USB 2.0 Type B port. This deal ends May 4.