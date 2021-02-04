Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 with RTX 2070 GPU sees rare $250 price cut

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 is a premium gaming laptop that performs as good as it looks. And for a limited time, you can pick one up for a stellar price.

Currently, you can get the Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 with RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU for $1,329.99 at Best Buy. When not on sale, it retails for $1,580, so that's $250 off its normal price. It's the lowest price we've seen for this ROG Zephyrus machine and one of the best gaming laptop deals out there.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15: was $1,580 now $1,330 @ Best Buy

Now $250 off, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 (GU502) is a great gaming laptop with good performance. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080), 240Hz 3ms IPS display. It packs a 2.6-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU.

If you're looking for a thin-and-powerful gaming laptop, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 is a solid choice. The laptop in this deal packs a 2.6-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 review, we liked its powerful GPU and good performance. It's battery life was also impressive, lasting 8 hours and 23 minutes in our Laptop Mag Battery test. We gave the ROG Zephyrus M15 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

During one test, the Zephyrus M15 loaded 20 Google Chrome tabs which ran YouTube, Twitch and Gmail effortlessly. Even when we opened 12 more tabs simultaneously, the laptop never slowed down. In our lab on the Geekbench 4.3 synthetic overall performance test, the Zephyrus M15 scored 25,421. That beats the mainstream gaming laptop average (22,412).

As for design, the ROG Zephyrus M15 has a light and sturdy magnesium alloy build with a brushed black tint finish. Its lid has a reflective half-smooth, half dotted pattern surface with an embossed Republic of Gamers logo. In the right lighting, the laptop gives off a cool-looking rainbow effect.

Weighing in at 4.3 pounds and 14.2 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches, the Zephyrus M15 is just as thin as but lighter than its competitors. It weighs less than the Gigabyte Aero 15 Classic (4.6-pounds, 14 x 9.8 x 0.7-inches) and HP Omen 17 (2019) 7.1 pounds, 15.9 x 11.2 x 0.8-inches).