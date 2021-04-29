Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 gaming laptop falls to just under $1,400

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 gaming laptop is a solid buy if you're looking for a machine that performs and looks good.

Currently, you can get the Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 with RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU for $1,399.99 at Best Buy. When not on sale, it retails for $1,580, so that's $180 off its normal price. It's one of the best prices we've seen for this ROG Zephyrus machine and one of the best gaming laptop deals out there.

ROG Zephyrus M15 deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15: was $1,580 now $1,400 @ Best Buy

Currently $180 off at Best Buy, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 (GU502) is a great gaming laptop with good performance. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080), 240Hz 3ms IPS display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics, and 1TB SSD.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 review, we liked its powerful GPU and performance. We were also impressed by its endurance, lasting 8 hours and 23 minutes in our Laptop Mag Battery test. We gave the Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

During real-world testing, the Zephyrus M15 loaded 20 Google Chrome tabs which ran YouTube, Twitch and Gmail effortlessly. Even when we opened 12 more tabs simultaneously, the laptop never slowed down. On the Geekbench overall performance test, the Zephyrus M15 scored 25,421. That beats the mainstream gaming laptop average (22,412).

In terms of design, the ROG Zephyrus M15 has a light and sturdy magnesium alloy build with a brushed black tint finish. Its lid has a reflective half-smooth, half-dotted pattern surface with an embossed Republic of Gamers logo. In the right lighting, the laptop gives off a cool-looking rainbow effect.

With a weight of 4.3 pounds and 14.2 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches, the Zephyrus M15 is just as thin as but lighter than its competitors. It weighs less than the Gigabyte Aero 15 Classic (4.6-pounds, 14 x 9.8 x 0.7-inches) and HP Omen 17 (2019) 7.1 pounds, 15.9 x 11.2 x 0.8-inches).

In a nutshell, the ROG Zephyrus M15 is worth considering if want a lightweight yet powerful gaming rig.